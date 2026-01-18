Insider Shares Big Update On Bruins' Pursuit Of Flames Star

The Bruins are being viewed as the frontrunners for Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson
During the latest episode of Sportsnet's Saturday Headlines, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Boston Bruins "appear to be in the driving seat" for Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. In addition, Friedman shared that the Bruins are the only team that have been given permission to speak with Andersson about a potential contract extension.
"The team that appears to be in the driving seat, although nothing is done until it's done, is Boston," Friedman said. "Boston is very serious about its offer, and nobody is confirming or denying this, but I believe they are the only team that has been given permission to talk to Andersson, and I do believe they've had some pretty significant extension talks."
Friedman also noted that the Bruins are not believed to be interested in completing a trade for Andersson without a contract extension finalized. In addition, the NHL insider reported that the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the clubs also expressing interest in Andersson.
Hearing that the Bruins want a contract extension done in an Andersson trade is entirely understandable. He would not come cheap in a potential trade, and the Bruins should not be in the business for pure rentals right now.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Bruins can end up winning the sweepstakes and bring in Andersson from here.