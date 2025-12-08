It's Time For Bruins To Give Soaring Prospect Big Chance

Boston Bruins prospect Frederic Brunet is one of the team's most promising prospect defensemen. The 2022 fifth-round pick took a notable step in the right direction this past season with the Providence Bruins, posting new career highs with five goals, 20 assists, and 25 points in 69 games. This was after he had two goals and 12 points in 48 games for Providence in 2023-24.

Yet, as well as Brunet played last season for Providence, he is only continuing to improve this season with the AHL club. Naturally, this is only creating more excitement about the young blueliner's future with the Original Six club.

Brunet is having a strong season in Providence, as he has recorded four goals, six assists, 10 points, and a plus-4 rating in 22 games. He has also been continuing to make an impact as of late, posting two goals and four points over his last five games alone. With this, there is no question that the young defenseman is impressing right now with Providence.

With how well Brunet is playing and the Bruins dealing with injuries on the blueline, they should seriously consider calling him up from Providence. The Gatineau, Quebec native is showing clear signs of improvement this season, and he is undoubtedly making a case for himself to get a shot on Boston's roster.