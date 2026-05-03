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James Hagens Confirmed To Play For US At IIIHF Worlds

Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins' season came to an end Friday night, but the last hockey game of the year from James Hagens has yet to be played.

The Bruins seventh-overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft revealed Sunday morning he will represent the United States in the 2026 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships in Switzerland.

The forward makes his USA debut at an all-age inclusive international tournament, as he looks to continue to grow his game and be a major force for the Bruins next season.

Hagens, 19, played 34 games for Boston College this season, scoring 23 goals and 47 points. He then played 6 games for the Providence Bruins, notching one goal and four points.

With the NHL Bruins, Hagens played two regular season and three playoff games, notching one assist total.

The USA's first game in the IIHF tournament comes on May 15 against the hosts, Switzerland.

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