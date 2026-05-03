James Hagens Confirmed To Play For US At IIIHF Worlds

The Boston Bruins' season came to an end Friday night, but the last hockey game\nof the year from James Hagens has yet to be played.\n\nThe Bruins seventh-overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft revealed\n[https://x.com/bridgetteproulx/status/2050943265143144601?s=20] Sunday morning\nhe will represent the United States in the 2026 IIHF World Ice Hockey\nChampionships in Switzerland.\n\nThe forward makes his USA debut at an all-age inclusive international\ntournament, as he looks to continue to grow his game and be a major force for\nthe Bruins next season.\n\nHagens, 19, played 34 games for Boston College this season, scoring 23 goals and\n47 points. He then played 6 games for the Providence Bruins, notching one goal\nand four points.\n\nWith the NHL Bruins, Hagens played two regular season and three playoff games,\nnotching one assist total.\n\nThe USA's first game in the IIHF tournament comes on May 15 against the hosts,\nSwitzerland.