James Hagens Continues Collecting Accolades; BC's Season On The Line

The NCAA regular season has come to a close, and with it the accolades continue to roll in for Boston Bruins top prospect James Hagens.
Hagens, 19, clinched the Hockey East regular-season scoring title with his 21 goals and 42 points in 32 games for the Boston College Eagles.
Hagens also won the Hockey East's Three Stars Award. That's annually given to the player who is named a star of the game by the media the most, usually garnering the most first stars of the game along the way.
In the last three years, the winner of that award reads as follows: Ryan Leonard, Macklin Celebrini, Lane Hutson.
Some pretty darn good company to be in for Hagens.
Then this morning, another accolade was handed down. Hagens was selected as a first-team Hockey East All-Star, stating him as one of the best players in all of Hockey East.
While the individual accolades continue to pile up, his arrival to Boston to join the Boston Bruins could be imminent.
The Eagles have collapsed of late, having lost four straight games. The losses have taken BC out of at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament for the time being.
Tonight, the Eagles take on the University of Maine Black Bears in the Quarterfinals of the Hockey East tournament.
If Maine beats BC, the Eagles' season would be over, with virtually no chance of clinching postseason play.
Hagens' NHL arrival would come soon after that. Tonight's game between BC and Maine will be broadcast on NESN.