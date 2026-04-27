Jeremy Swayman Goes Off On Bruins Bench After Game 4 Pulling

Jeremy Swayman made it clear that he was angry at the Bruins' play in Game 4.
The Boston Bruins had a chance to tie their first-round series up at 2-2 with the Buffalo Sabres on home ice in Game 4. Instead, they played their worst game of the playoffs so far this spring, losing by a 6-1 final score.
The Bruins were incredibly sloppy throughout the game. They first allowed four first-period goals to the Sabres. Then, their poor play in front of goaltender Jeremy Swayman led to the Sabres scoring two more goals in the third period less than two minutes apart.
Following giving up the Sabres' sixth goal of the game, Swayman's night was over. Rightfully, when he was leaving the ice, Swayman went off at the Bruin's bench.
Really, who could blame him? The Bruins' effort was very poor in Game 4, and they did not help out Swayman in the slightest.
Swayman had the support of Bruins head coach Marco Sturm following the game.
When asked if he was okay with Swayman some fire to the Bruins' bench after exiting the game, Sturm made it clear he was.
"Absolutely, at least one guy did," Sturm said. "It was not his fault today. I can tell you that. I feel bad for him."
The Bruins will need to show up far more for Swayman in Game 5 if they hope to keep this playoff run alive. It is not going to be an easy task for the Bruins to come back from a 3-1 series deficit, and they will need their players to be on their A-game from here.