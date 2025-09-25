Joonas Korpisalo Absent From Bruins Training Camp Day 8

The Boston Bruins took the ice after yesterday's off day, but one member of the Bruins did not skate on Thursday.

Joonas Korpisalo, who played Tuesday's entire game against the New York Rangers, did not skate with either group on Thursday morning.

In his 27 games last year, Korpisalo posted an 11-10-3 record with an .893 save percentage and a 2.90 goals against average.

Korpisalo struggled at times throughout last season, but came into camp with the inside track to win the backup job over Michael DiPietro, the 2024-25 Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award Winner (AHL Vezina).

There's no word at this time on why Korpisalo is absent.