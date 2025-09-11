5 Bruins Ready To Break Out Right Now

The 2025-26 season is almost here for the Boston Bruins, and they will certainly be looking to bounce back after how poorly this past campaign went. For this to occur, they will not only need their top players to step up but also some of their youngsters to hit new levels.

Because of this, let's take a look at five young Bruins who are entering this upcoming campaign as prime breakout candidates now.

Mason Lohrei

While he had some growing pains when it came to his defensive game last season, Mason Lohrei still undoubtedly took a nice step forward with his development in 2025-26. The 2020 second-round pick made an impact when it came to his offense from the point, as he scored five goals and led all Bruins defensemen with 28 assists and 33 points. Now, he will be looking to reach new heights yet again for the Original Six club in 2025-26.

When noting that Lohrei is entering just his third NHL season with the Bruins and is only 118 games into his career, there is no question that he still has the potential to improve further. The possibility of him hitting the 50-point mark should not be ruled out, and it would be significant for the Bruins if he improved his defensive play in the process. With Lohrei being just 24 years old, it is hard not to feel optimistic about him heading into the new year.

Recent Bruins News

3 Bruins Star Trade Targets To Address Big Needs

Bruins' Marco Sturm Has Clear Message Ahead Of Season

5 Bruins Bounce-Back Candidates For 2025-26

Fraser Minten

Fraser Minten is another big-time Bruins breakout candidate for the 2025-26 season. The 21-year-old looked very solid for the Bruins after they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he should only improve as he continues to gain more experience. In 21 games this past season split between the Maple Leafs and Bruins, he recorded three goals, five points, and 48 hits.

Minten's smart defensive play and willingness to throw the body already make him a real candidate to play in the Bruins' top nine next season. If he continues to play this way while also hitting a brand new level with his offensive production, it would be massive for a Bruins club that needs all the help it can get at the center position.

Matt Poitras

Matt Poitras is another young Bruins center who fans should be keeping a real close eye on this upcoming season. The 21-year-old forward has made an impact at times when given the chances with the Bruins and certainly has the potential to become a solid offensive contributor. If he can take another step forward and stay consistent, he very well could earn himself a full-time spot in the Bruins' middle six next season.

Poitras has played in 66 games with Boston over the last two seasons, where he has recorded six goals, 20 assists, and 26 points. There is no question that the possibility of the Whitby, Ontario native becoming a key forward for Boston is there, especially when noting that he had 17 goals and 41 points in 40 games down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins this past season.

Matej Blumel

On July 1, the Bruins signed forward Matej Blumel to a one-year, $875,000 contract. While this was among the smaller NHL signings of the summer, fans should not ignore the 25-year-old winger. The 2019 fourth-round pick has had a ton of success at the American Hockey League (AHL) and could be a big surprise for the Bruins if he hits that next level with the Original Six club.

Blumel is coming off a fantastic season down in the AHL with the Texas Stars, as he recorded 39 goals, 33 assists, and 72 points in 67 games. This was after he recorded 31 goals and 62 points in 72 AHL games with Texas during the 2023-24 campaign. With numbers like these, there is no question that he has good offensive upside. Now, by joining a Bruins team with far less forward depth than Dallas, Blumel may get more chances at the NHL level. This could lead to a breakout season for him.

Michael DiPietro

After the great season Michael DiPietro just had in the AHL with Providence, it is hard not to view him as a potential breakout candidate for the Bruins this season. The 26-year-old was simply excellent for Providence in 2024-25, as he posted a 26-8-5 record, a 2.05 goals-against average, and a .927 save percentage in 40 games. Those are some excellent numbers, and he should get the opportunity to compete for a spot on Boston's roster at training camp because of it.

If DiPietro can steal the backup job from Joonas Korpisalo, it would open the door for him to have a breakout campaign. It will be interesting to see if he can do just that, but it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future after the year he had in 2024-25 with Providence.

More Bruins News

New Bruins Forward Is Already Loving Boston

Bruins Top Prospect Reveals 'Main Focus' For Training Camp

Bruins Sign Former First-Round Pick To AHL Deal