Korpisalo, Jokiharju Claim Gold At IIHF Worlds

The 2026 IIHF World Championships came to an end on Sunday, and for two Boston Bruins, it became a fairytale ending.
Team Finland knocked off hosts Team Switzerland in the Gold Medal Game, decided 1-0 in overtime by Konsta Helenius's overtime goal.
Helenius plays for the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL.
Two Bruins claimed gold with the victory: Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo.
It's been a fantastic season internationally for the duo, with both picking up a Bronze Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and now adding World Championship Gold into the medal.
Jokiharju had a phenomenal tournament for Finland, posting two goals and eight points through his 10 games in the tournament.
Jokiharju was additionally named an MVP of Finland's victory over Team Canada in the semifinals on Saturday.
The final accolade for Jokiharju came in the final 2026 IIHF World Championship All-Star Team, which Jokiharju was named one part of.
He joined fellow defenseman Roman Josi (SUI), forwards Macklin Celebrini (CAN), Sven Andrighetto (SUI), Aleksander Barkov (FIN), and goaltender Leonardo Genoni (SUI).
Korpisalo, as he did in the Olympics, mostly backed up the Finnish starter, in this case, it was Justus Annunen. Korpisalo, the B's and Finnish goaltender, played in two games, posting a 0.50 goals against average and a .947 save percentage.