Latest Bruins Trade Rumor Would Be A Potential Disaster

The Boston Bruins continue to pop in trade rumors across the league, with so many different players available league-wide, as 31 teams try to chase down the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Bruins, for their part, posted a 100-point season, but finished as a first-round exit, losing to the Buffalo Sabres in six games.
Ever since the series loss, and even dating back to the trade deadline, the Bruins have been hunting for a top-four, right-shot defenseman along with a top-line center.
The Bruins have been linked with just about every available center and right-shot defenseman, with nothing concrete happening yet.
The league's hot stove is heating up, with the latest deal seeing the Seattle Kraken acquire Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers in exchange for the 25th overall pick and a conditional 2027 second-round pick.
The Bruins continue to show patience, not rushing into any deals.
However, with the NHL Draft and free agency rapidly approaching, desperation could start to set in.
The latest rumor from Sportsnet would display that.
Nurse, 31, has four years remaining with a $9.25 million cap hit, along with a full no-move clause, and a modified 10-team no-trade list beginning in 2028.
Dixon reports a swap centered around Nurse and Mason Lohrei makes sense, with the Bruins potentially dumping another contract in the deal.
The trade could be disastrous for the Bruins.
While Nurse is a decent enough player, and could fit on the second pairing, trading young Lohrei and other assets for Nurse and his onerous cap hit would be a big mistake.
Lohrei, despite being boxed out in Boston, has clear potential and holds serious value.
Using him as a throw-in in a Nurse deal would not be getting the most out of a potential key asset in the hunt for a top-line center.
If Boston is to acquire Nurse, they'd have to send Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo as part of the package, clearing out $6 million from their own books in the short-term.