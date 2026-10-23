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Morgan Geekie Stays In Game Against Predators After Injury Scare

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Russell Macias
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Oct 23, 2026 12:45 AM

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins were enjoying an incredible start against the Nashville Predators, leading 2-0 in the final minutes of the first period.

Then, Morgan Geekie got tangled up with Nashville defenseman Jayden Struble. In real time, it just looked like Geekie went down awkwardly.

Looking at the replay, it's clear what actually happens. As Geekie is tangled with one leg around Struble, Ryan O'Reilly slashed Geekie behind the back of his knee.

That caused Geekie to inch forward, twisting Geekie and causing the very awkward fall.

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Geekie then struggled to get up, taking his time. The Bruins' forward slowly skated, hunched over, to Boston's bench.

He remained there for a couple of minutes before heading down the tunnel with 40 seconds to go in the first period.

It looked bleak for Geekie, but then as the second period began, out came Geekie.

He didn't miss a shift.

Had Geekie suffered an injury, it would have been bad news for Boston. He led the team in goals last season, and has posted 30+ goals in two straight seasons.

The Bruins lead the Predators 4-0 after two periods.

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