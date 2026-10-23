Morgan Geekie Stays In Game Against Predators After Injury Scare

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] were\nenjoying an incredible start against the Nashville Predators\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/nashville-predators], leading 2-0 in the final\nminutes of the first period.\n\nThen, Morgan Geekie got tangled up with Nashville defenseman Jayden Struble. In\nreal time, it just looked like Geekie went down awkwardly.\n\n\n\nLooking at the replay, it's clear what actually happens. As Geekie is tangled\nwith one leg around Struble, Ryan O'Reilly slashed Geekie behind the back of his\nknee.\n\nThat caused Geekie to inch forward, twisting Geekie and causing the very awkward\nfall.\n\nGeekie then struggled to get up, taking his time. The Bruins' forward slowly\nskated, hunched over, to Boston's bench.\n\nHe remained there for a couple of minutes before heading down the tunnel with 40\nseconds to go in the first period.\n\nIt looked bleak for Geekie, but then as the second period began, out came\nGeekie.\n\nHe didn't miss a shift.\n\nHad Geekie suffered an injury, it would have been bad news for Boston. He led\nthe team in goals last season, and has posted 30+ goals in two straight seasons.\n\nThe Bruins lead the Predators 4-0 after two periods.