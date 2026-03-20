New Bruins Forward Shines In Boston Debut

Lukas Reichel left a good first impression in his Bruins debut.
The Boston Bruins picked up a big 6-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. This win was important for the Bruins, as they are now tied with both the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings in points with 84.
Lukas Reichel made his Bruins debut against the Jets, and there is no question that he left a good first impression with the Original Six club.
Reichel undoubtedly stepped up during his first chance on Boston's roster, as he scored what would be the game-winning goal at the 6:23 mark of the second period.
After Connor Hellebuyck mishandled the puck behind the net, Reichel charged toward the puck in front before putting it home.
Seeing Reichel score in his Bruins debut is undoubtedly encouraging. The 2020 first-round pick stood out throughout the contest and will be looking to continue to make an impact with Boston.
It will be interesting to see how Reichel responds to his strong Bruins debut from here.