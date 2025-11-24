New Bruins Goalie Prospect Thriving In AHL

Back in May, the Boston Bruins signed goaltender Simon Zajicek to a one-year, entry-level contract. This was after he posted a 15-13-0 record, a .929 save percentage, and a 2.12 goals-against average in 29 games with HC Litvinov of the Czech Extraliga this past season.

While this was one of the smaller moves of the Bruins' off-season, Zajicek is undoubtedly performing very well for the Providence Bruins so far this campaign.

In seven games so far this season with Providence, Zajicek has a 6-1-0 record, a 1.70 goals-against average, and an AHL-best .942 save percentage. With numbers like these, there is no question that the new Bruins goalie prospect is playing fantastically for Providence right now.

Zajicek has also been very consistent with his strong play, as he has had a .920 save percentage or better in all seven of his appearances this season for Providence. With this, it makes sense that he currently has a 6-1-0 record on the year. If Zajicek continues to play this well for Providence this season, it will only create more excitement about his future with the Black and Gold.

Zajicek is not the only goalie thriving in Providence this season, though, as reigning AHL goalie of the year Michael DiPietro has a 7-2-0 record, a .938 save percentage, and a 1.89 goals-against average in nine games so far this season with Providence. Thus, goaltending in Providence is undoubtedly a major strength right now.