NHL News: Bruins Call Up Skilled Forward From AHL

The Bruins have called up this forward from Providence.
The Boston Bruins have announced that forward Matthew Poitras has been recalled from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.
Poitras has played in 39 games this season with Providence, where he has recorded eight goals, 16 assists, and 24 points. He has also posted two goals and an assist over his last three games with Providence.
Poitras has played in 66 career NHL games with the Bruins over two seasons, where he posted six goals, 20 assists, and 26 points. During this past season with Boston, he had one goal, 10 assists, and 11 points in 33 games.
Poitras has yet to play in a game for Boston this season, but that now has the potential to change with him landing this call-up to their NHL roster.
Poitras being called up to Boston's roster comes after Bruins center Elias Lindholm exited the club's most recent contest against the Nashville Predators. An update on Lindholm has not yet been provided by the Original Six club.