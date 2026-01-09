NHL Rumors: 2 Big Ex-Bruins Make New Trade Board

The 2026 NHL trade deadline is getting closer, as it is now less than two months away. With this, all eyes are naturally on the trade market.

NHL insider Chris Johnston recently released his latest trade board for The Athletic. With the Bruins still in the playoff race, none of their current players were featured on Johnston's list.

While this is the case, two notable former Bruins were named as trade candidates by Johnston: Jake DeBrusk and Dougie Hamilton.

With the Canucks in the middle of a nightmare season, it is not necessarily surprising to see DeBrusk entering the rumor mill. The Canucks have made it known that they are open to listening to offers for their veteran players, and DeBrusk fits that description.

DeBrusk could certainly generate interest from clubs looking to boost their middle six. In 42 games this season with the Canucks, he has recorded 12 goals and 22 points. This is after he scored a career-high 28 goals and posted 48 points in 82 games for Vancouver in 2024-25.

In 465 games over seven seasons with the Bruins, DeBrusk had 138 goals, 128 assists, 266 points, and a plus-51 rating.

Hamilton, on the other hand, has been in the rumor mill since the summer. With the Devils going through some major struggles lately, he could be a decent trade chip they use to help shake up their roster.

Yet, Hamilton has a $9 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season, so his contract would not be the easiest for the Devils to move. The former Bruins first-round pick is also in the middle of a down season for his standards, as he has recorded five goals and 10 points in 40 games. This is after he had 40 points in 64 games for the Devils this past season. He also set career highs with 22 goals, 52 assists, and 74 points in 82 games for New Jersey back in 2022-23.

In three seasons with the Bruins, Hamilton posted 22 goals, 61 assists, 83 points, and a plus-23 rating in 178 games.