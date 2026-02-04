NHL Rumors: 2 Bruins Blueliners On New Trade Board

Andrew Peeke was given the No. 24 spot on Johnston's trade board, while Mason Lohrei was added to it with the No. 25 spot.
This is not the first time that Peeke's name has come up as a trade candidate. The pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) could be worth listening to offers for if the Bruins do not see him as a long-term part of their plans. However, the Bruins would need to find an upgrade for their right side if they dealt him.
In 55 games this season with the Bruins, Peeke has recorded four goals, seven assists, 11 points, 66 hits, 98 blocks, and a minus-8 rating.
As for Lohrei, Johnston noted that the left-shot defenseman created chatter as a trade candidate when the Bruins tried to acquire Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames. However, the 6-foot-5 defenseman, of course, ended up staying put in Boston, as Andersson ended up being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.
With Lohrei being 25 years old and a solid part of the Bruins' blueline, it would be risky to move on from the 2020 second-round pick. Unless he could help them get a legitimate top-four right-shot defenseman, it would probably be best to keep him as they aim to make the playoffs.
In 51 games this season, Lohrei has recorded six goals, 17 assists, 23 points, and a plus-7 rating.