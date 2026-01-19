NHL Rumors: 2 Bruins Who Could Sign Extensions Next

The Bruins recently signed defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to a contract extension. Who could they extend next?
The Boston Bruins recently signed defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to a two-year contract extension. The left-shot blueliner certainly earned his new deal, as he has been a big surprise for the Black and Gold this campaign.
The Bruins still have multiple pending free agents on their roster. Due to this, let's take a look at two players the Bruins could consider signing to contract extensions next.
Viktor Arvidsson
It would be understandable if the Bruins looked to keep Arvidsson around beyond this season. The veteran winger has proven to be a strong addition to the Bruins' top six this season, and his stats effectively demonstrate this. In 37 games on the year, he has recorded 11 goals, 25 points, and a plus-10 rating. He also has four goals and four assists over his ongoing seven-game point streak.
Alex Steeves
Steeves was viewed as a depth signing by the Bruins this past off-season, but he has since become a nice part of their roster. In 32 games so far this season with Boston, the Minnesota native has posted eight goals, 14 points, and a plus-6 rating. He has also provided the Bruins with more grit, as his 112 hits on the year show. With all of this, it would make sense if Boston looked to extend him.