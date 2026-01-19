NHL Rumors: 2 Bruins Who Could Sign Extensions Next

Steeves was viewed as a depth signing by the Bruins this past off-season, but he has since become a nice part of their roster. In 32 games so far this season with Boston, the Minnesota native has posted eight goals, 14 points, and a plus-6 rating. He has also provided the Bruins with more grit, as his 112 hits on the year show. With all of this, it would make sense if Boston looked to extend him.