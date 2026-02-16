NHL Rumors: 3 Bruins Potential Defense Trade Targets

The Bruins should be looking to improve the right side of their defense. Who could they target?
One of the Boston Bruins' biggest needs right now is another right-shot defenseman. While the Brandon Carlo trade has aged wonderfully for the Bruins, they have yet to find a proper replacement for him in their top four.
Due to this, let's look at a few right-shot defensemen whom the Bruins should consider pursuing leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
Braden Schneider, New York Rangers
Braden Schneider stands out as a prime potential target for the Bruins. At 24 years old, he could be an excellent fit on a retooling Bruins club that should be focusing on both the present and the future.
If the Bruins acquired Schneider, he would give them a young and hard-nosed right-shot defenseman for their second pairing and penalty kill. In 57 games this season, the pending restricted free agent (RFA) has recorded two goals, nine assists, 11 points, and 123 hits.
Zach Whitecloud, Calgary Flames
Zach Whitecloud is another notable trade candidate that could make a lot of sense for the Bruins to pursue. This is especially so when noting that the 29-year-old would be more than a rental for Boston if acquired, as he has a $2.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season.
Whitecloud has played in 55 games this season split between the Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames, where he has recorded two goals, eight assists, 10 points, and 86 hits. Similar to Schneider, he would give the Bruins another physical defensive defenseman if acquired.
Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues
Justin Faulk might be the oldest player on this list, but the 33-year-old defenseman undoubtedly still makes an impact. In 57 games this season with the St. Louis Blues, he has 11 goals, 19 assists, and 30 points. With numbers like these, he would be a nice fit on the second pairing and power play if acquired.
Yet, Faulk is by far the most expensive defenseman on this list. This is because he has a $6.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season.