NHL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Fits For Bruins' Andrew Peeke

The Penguins have been a nice surprise this season and could be buyers at the deadline because of it. One of their top needs is another right-shot defenseman, so it would be understandable if they made a push for Peeke. At 27 years old, Peeke could be a nice fit on a team focused on the future like the Penguins. This is especially so if Peeke signed a contract extension with Pittsburgh as part of the deal.