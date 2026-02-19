Logo
NHL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Fits For Bruins' Andrew Peeke

NHL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Fits For Bruins' Andrew Peeke

5h
Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke is a trade candidate to watch leading up to the deadline. Which teams could make sense as landing spots for the 27-year-old?

While the Boston Bruins currently hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, defenseman Andrew Peeke has been the subject of trade speculation this season.

Peeke was included on NHL insider Chris Johnston's latest trade board for The Athletic. Furthermore, The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa recently wrote that the Bruins could be open to moving Peeke if it helps their prospect pool. 

Due to this, let's look at three potential trade fits for Peeke if the Bruins end up moving him. 

Dallas Stars&nbsp;

The Stars stand out as a team that could pursue Peeke. When looking at the Stars' current blueline, it is clear that their right side could use a boost. If the Stars added Peeke, he would give them another solid option to work with on their bottom pairing and penalty kill. 

Pittsburgh Penguins&nbsp;

The Penguins have been a nice surprise this season and could be buyers at the deadline because of it. One of their top needs is another right-shot defenseman, so it would be understandable if they made a push for Peeke. At 27 years old, Peeke could be a nice fit on a team focused on the future like the Penguins. This is especially so if Peeke signed a contract extension with Pittsburgh as part of the deal.

Edmonton Oilers&nbsp;

The Oilers should be looking to bring in another right-shot defenseman with experience ahead of the deadline. If they acquired Peeke, he would provide them with a bit of an upgrade over Ty Emberson for their third pairing. With the Oilers' defense having its struggles this season, adding a defensive defenseman like Peeke to their depth could certainly benefit them. 

