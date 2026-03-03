NHL Rumors: 3 Trade Fits For Bruins' Matthew Poitras

Bruins forward Matthew Poitras has created some chatter as a trade candidate, so let's look at three teams that could make sense as landing spots for the young center.
The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta recently reported that the Boston Bruins are open to moving forward Matthew Poitras ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. The 21-year-old center has the potential to be a nice trade chip for the Bruins as they look to upgrade their blueline and forward group.
Because of this, let's look at three potential trade destinations for Poitras.
St. Louis Blues
The Bruins and Blues have been connected a lot in trade rumors as we charge toward the deadline. It is understandable, as they have a number of trade candidates who could be great fits on the Bruins' roster. Robert Thomas, Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou, and Colton Parayko are among them.
The Blues also could have some interest in taking a chance on a promising young prospect like Poitras. Perhaps joining a team with weaker forward depth, like the Blues, could help Poitras take that next step and break out.
Calgary Flames
The Flames are a rebuilding club that should be looking to add more young talent to their roster. Because of this, it would not be particularly surprising if they had some interest in a skilled center like Poitras.
The Bruins have also been linked to Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar this season. While more than Poitras would need to be included in a deal to land Weegar, he could be a good prospect for the Bruins to add in a trade package. However, it would also make sense if the Flames pursued Poitras in a deal centering around the young Bruins center.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks also stand out as a possible landing spot for Poitras. With the Canucks being in full-on selling mode and now rebuilding, Poitras could be a good young forward for them to bring into their system.
If the Canucks landed Poitras, he could be a nice fit in their top nine and would also be a clear option for their power play.