NHL Rumors: 5 Bruins Who Could Be Traded On Deadline Day

Trade deadline day is here. Which Bruins have the potential to be moved?
The most exciting time of the NHL regular season is here, as it is officially trade deadline day. With this, we are going to see several trades being made as teams make last-minute changes to their rosters.
The Boston Bruins will be a fascinating team to watch from here. After an ugly loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, they are now only one point ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
With this, some changes could be on the way for the Bruins, so let's look at five players who have the potential of being moved.
Andrew Peeke, D
Peeke has been the subject of trade speculation over the last few weeks. If the Bruins end up being open to moving out some of their pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), he would have the potential to get them the best return. Thus, the 6-foot-4 defenseman could be a player to watch.
Viktor Arvidsson, RW/LW
Arvidsson has been a nice addition to the Bruins' top six this season, but his pending UFA status makes him another player to keep an eye on. If the Bruins end up being sellers, he could be a solid trade chip for them to dangle. However, moving him would also create a notable hole in their forward group.
Matthew Poitras, C/RW
Poitras has been creating plenty of chatter as a trade candidate. The 21-year-old center could be a good trade chip for the Bruins to include in a trade package to land a player who would help them immediately. The Bruins also have multiple prospects who have passed Poitras in their system, so he could be expendable.
Mason Lohrei, D
Lohrei is another Bruin who has been the subject of trade rumors this season. He could generate a lot of interest, as he is a big defenseman who chips in offensively from the point. However, trading him would mean that the Bruins would need to land an upgrade to their blueline.
Fabian Lysell, RW/LW
A prospect like Lysell could also be worth paying attention to. The 2021 first-round pick has been unable to take that next step and become a full-time NHL player. The youngster could use a fresh start.