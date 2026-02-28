NHL Rumors: Bruins Connected To Blues Star Defender

The Bruins are continuing to be linked to this Blues defenseman.
One of the Boston Bruins' biggest needs leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline is another right-shot defenseman for their top four. They have yet to find a legitimate replacement for Brandon Carlo since trading him to the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. Due to this, they have been linked to multiple defensemen with the trade deadline getting closer.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk has been heavily linked to the Bruins. Yet, he is not the only Blues defender who is being connected to the Black and Gold.
"Among the players the Bruins could have interest in, Olympic silver medalist Colton Parayko is one among them. The 32-year-old hulking defender certainly fits the mold of what the Bruins are looking for on the back end and, based on a conversation I had last night, sounds like someone Boston has liked for a while," Di Marco wrote.
When looking at the Bruins' blueline, there is no question that they could use a defenseman like Parayko. The 32-year-old blueliner would give the right side of the Bruins' second pairing a significant boost if they acquired him, as he is an impactful defenseman who plays a very smart defensive game. He would also become a big part of Boston's penalty kill if acquired.
Parayko has appeared in 58 games this season for the Blues, where he has one goal, 14 points, 67 hits, and 141 blocks. This is after he set career highs with 16 goals and 36 points in 64 games last season with the Blues. With numbers like these, he has the potential to provide decent offense from the point when playing at his best.
Parayko would also be much more than a rental for the Bruins if acquired. This is because he has a $6.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2029-30 season. However, he also has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to accept a move to Boston.