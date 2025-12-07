NHL Rumors: Bruins Have 2 Blues Targets To Consider

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 9. The Bruins certainly had St. Louis' number in their last contest against them on Dec. 4, defeating them by a 5-2 final score.

It has been a tough year for the Blues, as they have a 10-12-7 record and are seventh in the Central Division. If they do not turn things around soon, there is certainly a good chance that they will be sellers at this year's trade deadline.

Due to this, let's look at two Blues players who could be interesting targets for the Bruins to pursue.

Jordan Kyrou, RW

Jordan Kyrou has been a popular name in the rumor mill for quite some time, and it has carried over to this season. With the Bruins in need of another top-six winger, it would make a lot of sense for them to make a big push for the 27-year-old.

In 28 games so far this season, the 2016 second-round pick has recorded eight goals and 16 points. He also recorded at least 70 points in three out of his previous four seasons.

Kyrou has an $8.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season, so he would be far more than a rental for the Bruins if they acquired him. However, given the Bruins' cap situation, they would need to move out money to get him. He also has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to approve a trade to Boston or any other club for any chance of a deal going down.

Kyrou was injured in the Blues' most recent matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

Pius Suter, C/LW

Pius Suter is another interesting who the Bruins should have on their radar. This is because the 29-year-old is a very solid two-way forward who chips in offensively, kills penalties, and can play multiple positions.

Suter is having a solid start to the season with the Blues, posting seven goals and 14 points in 27 games. This is after he set career highs with 25 goals, 21 assists, and 46 points in 81 games for the Vancouver Canucks this past season.

Like Kyrou, Suter would be more than a rental for the Bruins. This is because he has a $4.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season.