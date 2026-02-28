Report: Bruins Have Big Interest In Flyers Sniper

The Bruins reportedly have this Flyers forward on their radar.
One of the Boston Bruins' top objectives leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline should be to add another skilled winger to their top six. Now, they are being linked to an interesting forward because of it.
"One name the Bruins have checked in on several times this season is winger Owen Tippett, who is under contract for six seasons beyond this one at an AAV of $6.2 million. The Flyers aren’t looking to move the 27-year-old winger by any means but are open to discussions, though the price to get him out of Philadelphia would have to be significant," Di Marco wrote.
The Bruins having interest in Tippett is not difficult to understand in the slightest. It is no secret that they need another impactful winger if they hope to be a more legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference, and acquiring Tippett would provide them with just that.
Tippett also just looks the perfect kind of target for the Bruins, as he would not only help them this season but multiple other years, as he is signed until the end of the 2031-32 season, he is exactly the kind of player that the Black and Gold should be pursuing.
If the Bruins landed Tippett, he could slot nicely on their second line with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt or Viktor Arvidsson. Furthermore, he would give the Bruins another obvious option for their power play because of his offensive skill.
In 58 games this season with the Flyers, Tippett has recorded 19 goals, 17 assists, and 36 points. He has also hit the 20-goal and 40-point marks in each of his previous seasons, including when he had 28 goals and 53 points in 78 games for Philly back in 2023-24. With numbers like these, he would be a strong addition to Boston's roster if acquired.