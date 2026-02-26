NHL Rumors: Bruins Have Expressed Interest In Flames Star

"The Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins, among others, have poked around Weegar’s availability, but it is important to note that, as of today, the Flames have not yet spoken with Weegar or his agent about the possibility of waiving his NTC. That conversation, however, is likely to occur over the next week, I am led to believe," Pagnotta wrote.
With the Bruins in desperate need of a legitimate top-four defenseman on their right side, it makes sense that they have a player like Weegar on their radar. The 2013 seventh-round pick could be a strong fit on the Bruins' second pairing with Hampus Lindholm if acquired. Furthermore, due to his strong two-way play, he would give Boston another option for both their power play and penalty kill if acquired.
However, there are some obstacles in a potential Weegar deal with the Bruins. The Ottawa native has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to approve a move to Boston. Furthermore, the 32-year-old defenseman is not cheap, as he has a $6.25 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season.