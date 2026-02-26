Logo
Boston Bruins
Powered by Roundtable
NHL Rumors: Bruins Have Expressed Interest In Flames Star cover image

NHL Rumors: Bruins Have Expressed Interest In Flames Star

Michael DeRosa
9h
Partner
517Members·3,829Posts
michaelderosa@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Bruins are reportedly one of the teams that have kicked tires on this Flames defenseman.

Earlier this season, the Boston Bruins heavily pursued defenseman Rasmus Andersson. However, they ended up not landing him, as the Calgary Flames traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Yet, based on a new report, the Bruins are now eyeing another notable defenseman on the Flames. 

According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Bruins are among the teams that have checked in with the Flames on defenseman MacKenzie Weegar's availability.

"The Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins, among others, have poked around Weegar’s availability, but it is important to note that, as of today, the Flames have not yet spoken with Weegar or his agent about the possibility of waiving his NTC. That conversation, however, is likely to occur over the next week, I am led to believe," Pagnotta wrote. 

With the Bruins in desperate need of a legitimate top-four defenseman on their right side, it makes sense that they have a player like Weegar on their radar. The 2013 seventh-round pick could be a strong fit on the Bruins' second pairing with Hampus Lindholm if acquired. Furthermore, due to his strong two-way play, he would give Boston another option for both their power play and penalty kill if acquired.

However, there are some obstacles in a potential Weegar deal with the Bruins. The Ottawa native has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to approve a move to Boston. Furthermore, the 32-year-old defenseman is not cheap, as he has a $6.25 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season. 

Boston BruinsBruinsNHL Trade RumorsNHL RumorsCalgary Flames
Latest News
4