NHL Rumors: Bruins Have Major Trade Need To Address

The Boston Bruins are among the teams in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. At the time of this writing, the Black and Gold have a 23-19-2 record and are sixth in the Atlantic Division standings. They are also just two points behind the Buffalo Sabres for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

If the Bruins continue to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot near the deadline, it would be understandable if they look to add to their roster. The Bruins are hoping to be a playoff club this year and have some trade needs they should aim to address because of it.

Yet, when looking at the Bruins' roster, it is clear that their number one priority should be to add another top-six winger.

The Bruins bringing in another scoring forward for their top six would be huge for them. It is clear that they could use another impactful winger for their second line, so it would not be surprising in the slightest if they pushed hard to land one.

The Bruins have been connected to Vancouver Canucks top target Kiefer Sherwood, who has 17 goals, 23 points, and 206 hits in 43 games so far this season. Yet, some other interesting trade candidate wingers who would have the potential to be strong additions to their roster are Alex Tuch (Sabres), Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers), Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues).

Yet, the Bruins also have some potential buy-low trade candidates who would likely be more realistic targets for them, like Andrew Mangiapane (Edmonton Oilers) and Matias Maccelli (Toronto Maple Leafs). While these two are not necessarily top-six wingers, they would have the potential to give Boston's forward group a boost if they bounced back in Boston.

Ultimately, with the Bruins needing more skill, they should not be afraid to try to land an impactful winger by the deadline. Time will tell if they can do just that from here.