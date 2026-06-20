NHL Rumors: Bruins Linked To 2 Top Trade Targets

McTavish is coming off a bit of a down year for the Ducks, posting 17 goals and 41 points in 75 games. However, he also had 22 goals and 52 points in 76 games for Anaheim just back in 2024-25, so he has shown that he can be an impactful top-six forward. Furthermore, at just 23 years old, the possibility of McTavish hitting a new level if he gets a fresh start should not be ruled out.