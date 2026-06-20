NHL Rumors: Bruins Linked To 2 Top Trade Targets

The Bruins are among the teams connected to these two notable trade candidates.
The Boston Bruins should be looking to make multiple additions to their roster this off-season. While they took a nice step in the right direction this past season, it is clear that they need to make some upgrades if they hope to become a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference again.
Now, the Bruins are being connected to two notable trade candidates as the off-season gets underway.
According to The Fourth Period, the Bruins are among the teams linked to Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.
The Bruins being among the teams connected to McTavish is understandable. It is clear that they need another top-six center, and he could provide them just that if acquired.
McTavish is coming off a bit of a down year for the Ducks, posting 17 goals and 41 points in 75 games. However, he also had 22 goals and 52 points in 76 games for Anaheim just back in 2024-25, so he has shown that he can be an impactful top-six forward. Furthermore, at just 23 years old, the possibility of McTavish hitting a new level if he gets a fresh start should not be ruled out.
As for Ristolainen, he would give the right side of the Bruins' defense a much-needed boost if acquired. The Bruins have been in need of a top-four right-shot defenseman since they traded Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. Acquiring Ristolainen would help fix this ongoing need.
Ristolainen would provide the Bruins with an upgrade over fellow right-shot defensemen like Henri Jokiharju and pending UFA Andrew Peeke. In 44 games this past season with the Flyers, Ristolainen had one goal, 14 points, 48 hits, and a plus-10 rating.