NHL Rumors: Bruins Linked To Blues $6.5 Million Defender

The Bruins are being connected to this Blues defenseman.
One of the Boston Bruins' biggest needs is a top-four right-shot defenseman. It is why they were one of the top suitors for Rasmus Andersson before he was traded by the Calgary Flames to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Now, the Bruins are being connected to a notable right-shot defenseman.
According to The Fourth Period, the Bruins are one of three teams linked to St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. The Fourth Period's trade board also listed the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars as suitors for Faulk.
Seeing the Bruins be connected to Faulk is entirely understandable. The veteran blueliner would certainly give their right side a boost if acquired, as he is still an impactful offensive defenseman at this stage of his career.
In 53 games this season with the Blues, Faulk has posted 11 goals, 14 assists, 25 points, and 95 blocks. With numbers like these, the 33-year-old defenseman would be a strong fit on the Bruins' second pairing if acquired. Furthermore, he would give them another clear option to work with on their power play.
Faulk would be more than a rental for the Bruins if they acquired him. This is because the Minnesota native is signed until the end of the 2026-27 season, where he has a $6.5 million cap hit.