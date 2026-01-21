NHL Rumors: Bruins Named Possible Suitor For New Flames D-Man

The Boston Bruins recently missed out on Rasmus Andersson, as the star blueliner was acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights from the Calgary Flames. This was after the Bruins were heavily linked to Andersson and were even given permission by the Flames to have extension talks with the right-shot defenseman.
While the Bruins did not end up landing Andersson, they are now being viewed as a potential suitor for another Flames defenseman.
During the latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman brought up the possibility of the Bruins being a suitor for Flames recently acquired defenseman Zach Whitecloud.
"If the Flames want to do this, I don't think they're going to have a problem finding interest," Friedman said about the possibility of them shopping Whitecloud. "For example, if I was the Flames, I might call Boston right away. Say, 'hey, this didn't work out, how about this?' This is me just spitballing. I'm not saying this is going to happen, but I do think there's a possibility it could occur. Zach Whitecloud, he looks like a Bruin."
With the Bruins needing to boost the right side of their defense, it would make sense if they expressed interest in Whitecloud. While Whitecloud is not a top-pairing defenseman like Andersson, his steady defensive play and hard-nosed style of play could make him a nice pickup for Boston's second or third pairing.
Whitecloud would also be more than a rental if acquired, which could make a retooling club like the Bruins interested in him. This is because he has a $2.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season.
Ultimately, with the Bruins' right side due for an upgrade, it would be understandable for the Bruins to target him if he becomes available. His playoff experience also only adds to his appeal, as he has won the Stanley Cup and has played in 78 career post-season games.