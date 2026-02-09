NHL Rumors: Bruins Named Trade Fit For Blackhawks D-Man

Should the Bruins target this Blackhawks defenseman?
In a recent article for The Athletic, Scott Powers, Mark Lazerus, and Chris Johnston discussed the Chicago Blackhawks' trade candidates for the deadline. In addition, the trio listed a handful of potential suitors for those players.
Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was among the players mentioned as a trade candidate by The Athletic, and the Bruins were listed as a potential fit for the big right-shot defenseman.
In addition to the Bruins, Powers, Lazerus, and Johnston listed the Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Detroit Red Wings as potential suitors for Murphy.
With Murphy being one of the top right-shot blueliners in the rumor mill right now, it is easy to understand why the Bruins are being viewed as a potential fit for the veteran defenseman. There is no question that the Bruins need to im/prove the right side of their blueline, and bringing in a solid defensive defenseman like Murphy could help things on that front.
With Murphy being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and the Blackhawks having plenty of promising young defensemen, there is an expectation that he will be traded before the deadline. If the Bruins were the lucky team to acquire him, he could slot nicely on their second pairing and penalty kill. Yet, he even could work well on the Bruins' bottom pairing due to his steady defensive play.
In 57 games so far this season with the Blackhawks, Murphy has recorded four goals, eight assists, 12 points, 46 penalty minutes, 55 hits, and 84 blocks.