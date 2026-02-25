NHL Rumors: Bruins Should Consider Targeting 2 Rangers

If the Bruins want to add to their roster ahead of the deadline, these two Rangers players could be worth pursuing.
The Boston Bruins will certainly be a team to keep an eye on with the 2026 NHL trade deadline approaching. With the Bruins currently holding the second wild card spot in the tight Eastern Conference standings, it would not be surprising if they looked to upgrade their roster ahead of the deadline.
Due to this, we here at The Hockey News Bruins will be looking at players from selling teams that Boston should consider pursuing. In the first edition of this series, let's look at the New York Rangers.
Braden Schneider, D
The Bruins need to add another right-shot defenseman before the deadline passes. Due to this, one player who could make a lot of sense for the Bruins to pursue from the Rangers is blueliner Braden Schneider.
Schneider is a former first-round pick who could benefit from a fresh start. The 24-year-old defenseman has top-four potential and could end up taking that next step on a team on the rise like the Bruins. This is especially so when noting that he would have a good chance of playing on their second pairing and penalty kill if acquired.
Will Cuylle, LW/RW
Will Cuylle is another Ranger who would make a lot of sense for the Bruins to target if he becomes available. The 24-year-old winger would have the potential to be a strong addition to Boston's top nine, as he produces solid secondary offensive production and provides plenty of grit.
In 57 games this season with the Rangers, Cuylle has recorded 13 goals, 14 assists, 27 points, and 202 hits. This is after the 6-foot-3 winger set career highs with 20 goals, 25 assists, 45 points, and 301 hits in 82 games this past season.