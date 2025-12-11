NHL Rumors: Bruins Star Makes New Trade Board

Things are going well for the Boston Bruins right now. The Black and Gold currently have an 18-13-0 record and are third in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins also only trail the division-leading Detroit Red Wings by one point, so they are certainly in a good spot right now.

Yet, even with this being the case, one of the Bruins' top players has been featured on a new trade board.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski included Zacha on his latest trade board in the "Elite players with term tier."

"Zacha, who has a $4.7 million AAV and two years left on his deal, was prominently mentioned as another trade possibility for GM Don Sweeney during the offseason, but is that still the case with the Bruins thriving under new coach Marco Sturm? Zacha has 22 points in 30 games," Wyshynski wrote.

There is no question that Zacha was a popular name in the rumor mill during the off-season. However, if the Bruins continue to perform well as this season carries on, it would be surprising if they parted ways with Zacha. Furthermore, as Wyshynski noted, Zacha is currently having a solid year for the Bruins.

However, if the Bruins end up falling back down to Earth and look like last year's team closer to the trade deadline, that is where things could get more interesting with Zacha. There is no question that the 28-year-old forward would have the potential to land the Bruins a great return, as he is a top-six forward with a good contract.

Yet, given Zacha's importance to the club and the Bruins looking like a playoff team, the likelihood of Zacha being traded right now is likely very low.