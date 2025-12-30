NHL Rumors: Bruins Urged To Target Maple Leafs Forward

Things are going horribly for the Boston Bruins right now. With their latest loss to the Calgary Flames, the Bruins have now extended their losing streak to six games. They are also now sixth in the Atlantic Division standings with a 20-18-2 record.

With how poorly the Bruins are performing lately, it is fair to wonder if they could look to add to their roster to try to give their team a boost. Even with their current major struggles, their playoff hopes are not gone.

Due to this, in a recent article for The Athletic, Fluto Shinzawa urged the Bruins to target Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matias Maccelli.

"The left-shot winger would give the Bruins some offensive help in their top nine. He is also 25 years old, which fits the Bruins’ cycle in terms of building for the future while going for a playoff spot," Shinzawa wrote.

Maccelli has created chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate for the Maple Leafs this season, as he had some trouble finding his fit in Toronto. In 27 games so far this season with the Maple Leafs, the 5-foot-11 winger has posted five goals, 13 points, and a minus-4 rating. This is after he had eight goals and 18 points in 55 games with the Utah Mammoth in 2024-25.

Yet, Maccelli's past success could make him an intriguing player for the Bruins to buy low on. Back in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes, he posted career highs with 17 goals, 40 assists, and 57 points in 82 games. This was after he posted 11 goals, 38 assists, and 49 points in just 64 games for the Coyotes in 2022-23.

With Maccelli still being in his mid-20s, he certainly could make sense as a trade target for the Bruins if they feel he can bounce back. Furthermore, while he is in the final season of his contract, he is a pending restricted free agent (RFA) rather than a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Bruins make a push for Maccelli this season. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently reported that the Bruins expressed interest in Maccelli when he was shopped by Utah last year, so they have liked the player in the past.