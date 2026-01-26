NHL Trade Rumors: 4 Bruins Right-Shot Defender Targets

With Andersson off the board, Faulk is now the best right-shot defenseman on the trade market right now. The 33-year-old is in the middle of a strong season with the Blues, as he has recorded 11 goals and 24 points in 52 games. With numbers like these, he would be a nice addition to Boston's top four and would certainly give the Bruins more offense from the point. He is also signed until the end of next season, where he has a $6.5 million cap hit.