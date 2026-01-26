NHL Trade Rumors: 4 Bruins Right-Shot Defender Targets

One of the Boston Bruins' objectives leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline should be to add another right-shot defenseman. They already tried when they targeted Rasmus Andersson before the Vegas Golden Knights acquired him from the Calgary Flames.
Now, after missing out on Andersson, let's look at four right-shot defensemen who could be good additions to the Bruins' roster if acquired.
With Andersson off the board, Faulk is now the best right-shot defenseman on the trade market right now. The 33-year-old is in the middle of a strong season with the Blues, as he has recorded 11 goals and 24 points in 52 games. With numbers like these, he would be a nice addition to Boston's top four and would certainly give the Bruins more offense from the point. He is also signed until the end of next season, where he has a $6.5 million cap hit.
Whitecloud may have just been acquired by the Flames from Vegas in the Andersson trade, but he is already creating chatter as a trade candidate in Calgary. When noting that he is a solid two-way defenseman who can move up and down the lineup, he would make a lot of sense for a Bruins club looking to boost its blueline. In 51 games this season, he has recorded two goals, eight points, and 81 hits.
If the Bruins want a big, stay-at-home defenseman for their right side, Murphy could make sense for them to pursue. With the Blackhawks having plenty of young blueliners and Murphy being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), his name has been floating around the rumor mill. The 6-foot-4 blueliner has appeared in 52 games so far this season, where he has two goals, nine points, 52 hits, and 77 blocks.
While Schenn is not a top-four defenseman, he stands out as an intriguing depth option for the Bruins to consider targeting. It is no secret that the Bruins want to be a tough team for opponents to go up against, and acquiring a hard-nosed defenseman like Schenn would only help things on that front even further. In 37 games this season with Winnipeg, Schenn has one goal, six points, and 115 hits.