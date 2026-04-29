Overtime Pasta! Bruins Superstar Scores OT Winner, Extends B's Season

The Boston Bruins (2-3) staved off elimination Tuesday night in Buffalo, knocking off the Buffalo Sabres (3-2) 2-1 in overtime inside the KeyBank Center.
David Pastrnak played the hero, making an unbelievable move on an overtime breakaway, forcing a Game 6 inside TD Garden on Friday night.
Hampus Lindholm made an unbelievable stretch pass springing Pastrnak for the breakaway, giving Boston's superstar his chance to extend his team's season.
Two players who faced the brunt of criticism after a brutal Game 4 loss stepped up when Boston needed it the most.
Aside from a final-second backhand goal in Game 1, it's just Pastrnak's second goal in his last 15 games.
It couldn't have come at a bigger time for the Bruins.
The other star of Boston's night was undoubtedly Jeremy Swayman, who made 25 saves in the win, with a Money puck-estimated 1.96 GSAV on Tuesday.
Game 6 inside TD Garden comes on Friday night, giving Boston two full days off to breathe and compose themselves ahead of another do-or-die game to extend their season.