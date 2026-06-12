P-Bruins Captain Departs Organization As Free Agent

The Providence Bruins summer shakeup is officially underway.
With large swaths of the roster unsigned, the first huge exit for the franchise has taken place.
Captain and star forward Patrick Brown has departed the organization, signing with Adler Mannheim in the DEL, Germany's top league.
Brown, 34, spent the last three seasons in the Boston Bruins' organization, serving as captain for the past two seasons.
Providence's captain posted 48 goals and 132 points across his 169 AHL games, one of Providence's very best players at producing points.
The grizzled veteran also made 26 appearances for the NHL Bruins, 11 in 2023-24 and 15 in 2024-25.
He posted two assists in those games.
Brown had a silent playoff run for Providence, posting no points in four games during their stunning first-round loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds, a huge reason why the Bruins fell out.
His departure leaves a big void within Providence, as he's as good of a leader as any in the AHL.
Billy Sweezey, who served as an alternate captain last season, could make sense as Providence's next captain.