Patrice Bergeron Officially Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame

Boston Bruins
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 10, 2026 2:16 AMPublished Nov 10, 2026 2:16 AM
Back in June, the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHoF) Class of 2026 was announced, and as expected, the HHoF inducted Patrice Bergeron into the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.
The Boston Bruins' legend spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins, through all 1,294 regular-season and 170 playoff games.
In his illustrious career, he posted 427 goals and 1,040 career points, three trips to the Stanley Cup Final, winning it in 2011. He's the fourth Bruin to record 1,000 points for the franchise.
Bergeron, 40, set the NHL record for most Selke Trophy wins, winning the trophy six times in his career, in his 19-year career.
He's the greatest two-way forward in league history, finishing as a Selke Trophy finalist (top three) for the final 12 years of his career, spanning from 2011-12 all the way through 2022-23, Bergeron's final season. He's one of only four Bruins to ever record 1,000 points for the franchise.
He also won the 2013 King Clancy Trophy, awarded annually to an NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities both on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.
In 2013, Bergeron's "Patrice's Pals" program brought kids from local hospitals and other organizations to Bruins games. They get to watch the game from a luxury suite and meet with Bergeron after the games.
Bergeron ran the program from 2006 until the end of his career.
In his first year of eligibility, the Hall called. This past weekend in Toronto has been all about the inductions, and now officially came the day.
At the ceremony, countless Bruins past and present showed out for Bergeron in Toronto at the induction.
Perhaps there would be no one more special than Zdeno Chara to present Bergeron with his Hall of Fame plaque.
The two are forever linked in Boston hockey history. They changed what it meant to be a Boston Bruin.
They changed the franchise, leading to the Stanley Cup in 2011, and within a whisker of an additional championship in both 2013 and 2019.
For Chara to have that moment with Bergeron, it doesn't get more special than that.
Brad Marchand, currently with the Florida Panthers, showed up for his captain and teammate.
Current Bruins David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy both showed for the ceremony.
From the current organization, there's even more representation, as one would expect for perhaps the greatest person to ever be a Bruin.
In a group photo, other ex-Bruins such as Torey Krug, Andrew Ference, and Shawn Thornton all showed out.
Nobody in the hockey world deserves this honor more than Bergeron does. This ceremony is as special as it gets, but it also just has to drum up the excitement for a few weeks from today.
The Bruins previously announced that they'll be retiring Bergeron's #37 on December 1, bestowing the franchise's highest honor upon one of the greatest athletes and people in Boston sports history.
That night is shaping up to be one of the greatest nights in Boston Bruins history, a true night of total and complete celebration for a Bruins lifer.
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