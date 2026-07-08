Projecting Boston's Opening Night Forward Core; Why Hagens Isn't Safe

The Boston Bruins season begins in just over two-and-a-half months, with their roster mostly set for the 2026-27 season.
While another move or two to clear out a defenseman remains somewhat expected, nothing is a guarantee at this point.
For now, it's time to project Boston's opening-day roster, which comes with a big twist.
Forwards (14):
David Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Pavel Zacha, Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, Fraser Minten, Mark Kastelic, Marat Khusnutdinov, Alex Steeves, Matt Poitras, Lukas Reichel
Waived: Mikey Eyssimont
Final Cut (Waiver-Exempt): James Hagens
The big story here would be James Hagens beginning the 2026-27 season in Providence. As it stands, it's by-far the likeliest outcome.
The Bruins will almost certainly not want to test putting Matt Poitras through waivers, as Poitras is no longer waiver exempt. Nor is Lukas Reichel, who the organization seems somewhat high on.
The organization really likes Alex Steeves as a plug-and-play guy, someone who can start as a 13th forward and be plugged into any line with his skill set.
Mikey Eyssimont getting waived came down to a numbers game, with no spot left for him to claim. It could be him or Steeves, or even Reichel waived.
Projected lines:
Peterka - Zacha - Pastrnak
Mittelstadt - Lindholm - Geekie
Khusnutdinov - Minten - Poitras
Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic
Steeves, Reichel
Boston will want to keep some continuity, hence the continuing partnership of that effective fourth line.
Up top, the Bruins switched to teaming Pastrnak and Zacha together in the playoffs, and sticking with it might be the best option available. It wouldn't be a shock if they do end up split again to try and spread the wealth around the lineup, with the same going for Peterka and Pastrnak.
The Bruins likely won't be making any more forward additions, at least not without making some notable subtractions along the way.