Ranking The Bruins' 5 Biggest Off-Season Moves

Peterka is a 24-year-old top-six winger who has scored at least 25 goals in each of the last three seasons. His best season so far was in 2024-25 with the Buffalo Sabres, as he scored 27 goals and posted a career-high 68 points in 77 games. He also scored 28 goals in 2023-24 with Buffalo. If he can put the puck in the net like that for the Bruins, he will be a major addition to their roster.