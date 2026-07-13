Ranking The Bruins' 5 Biggest Off-Season Moves

Let's rank each of the Bruins' most notable moves so far this off-season.
The Boston Bruins have made multiple moves so far this off-season as they continue their retool. While things have slowed down now we are two weeks into July, it is possible that the Bruins could make more changes to their group.
While this is the case, let's rank the five most notable moves the Bruins have made so far this off-season.
No. 5: Bruins Do Not Re-Sign Viktor Arvidsson
The Bruins not re-signing Viktor Arvidsson is easily their most frustrating move of the summer. The 33-year-old winger signed a reasonable two-year, $10 million ($5 million AAV) contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Seeing Arvidsson end up on one of Boston's division rivals definitely stings.
Arvidsson was a great addition to Boston's top six last season, posting 25 goals and 54 points in 69 games. It would have been good if they had kept him around.
No. 4: Bruins Bring Back Connor Clifton
For the second off-season in a row, the Bruins reunited with one of their former players through free agency. This is because they signed Connor Clifton to a two-year, $4.5 million contract ($2.25 million cap hit).
Clifton is not a major addition to the Bruins' lineup, but he should serve as a solid replacement for off-season departure Andrew Peeke. He will provide Boston's blueline with more bite and energy again, as evidenced by his 180 hits in 50 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
No. 3: Bruins Trade for Will Borgen
The Bruins brought in another right-shot defenseman this off-season in Will Borgen. They traded a 2027 second-round pick and a conditional 2028 third-round pick to land the 6-foot-3 defenseman.
Borgen is not the flashiest of defensemen, but he is now Boston's second-best right-shot blueliner. His steady defensive play and shutdown ability should make him a good addition to Boston's second pairing.
No. 2: Bruins Trade Joonas Korpisalo to Rangers
The Bruins trading Joonas Korpisalo to the Rangers was one of their better moves this off-season. Korpisalo's $3 million cap hit was high for what he provided as Boston's backup.
The Bruins trading Korpisalo has now opened the door for Michael DiPietro to finally get a chance as their backup. It is well-deserved, as DiPietro has been named AHL Goalie of the Year in each of the last two seasons. With all of this, it's good that Boston finally traded Korpisalo.
No. 1: Bruins Trade for JJ Peterka
The Bruins' best move of the summer so far was acquiring JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth. While some fans have complained about the Bruins trading two first-round picks to land him, it is easily the move that has the most potential to benefit Boston.
Peterka is a 24-year-old top-six winger who has scored at least 25 goals in each of the last three seasons. His best season so far was in 2024-25 with the Buffalo Sabres, as he scored 27 goals and posted a career-high 68 points in 77 games. He also scored 28 goals in 2023-24 with Buffalo. If he can put the puck in the net like that for the Bruins, he will be a major addition to their roster.
Even if the Bruins managed to keep Arvidsson around, they still would have needed another high-impact forward in their top six. The best scenario would have been acquiring Peterka and re-signing Arvidsson.