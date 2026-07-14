Recent Bruins Forward Signs Long-Term Deal Overseas

Former Bruins forward Matej Blumel is heading overseas.
After spending the 2025-26 season with the Boston Bruins organization, forward Matej Blumel is heading overseas.
HC Sparta Praha of the Czech Extraliga has announced that they have signed Blumel to a four-year contract. With this, the 6-foot Czech forward will now be playing back home.
The Bruins signed Blumel last off-season. This was after he had a strong 2024-25 season with the Texas Stars, as he posted 39 goals and 72 points in 67 AHL games. The Bruins hoped that he could break out for them at the NHL level, but that did not come to fruition. Instead, he spent the bulk of the season in the AHL with the Providence Bruins.
Blumel appeared in just four games last season for Boston, where he had zero points and a minus-3 rating. Down in the AHL with Providence, he recorded 21 goals, 31 assists, 52 points, and a plus-23 rating in 58 games
Blumel will now be looking to make a big impact with HC Sparta Praha after landing this long-term deal. In 17 career NHL games split between the Dallas Stars and Bruins, he scored two goals.