Report: Bruins Considering Reunion With Maple Leafs Defenseman

"One league source, granted anonymity to speak about discussions that aren’t public, said there have at least been internal conversations about the possibility of bringing back from the Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo, who would fill a need at right defense. The Leafs’ asking price is unknown," Shinzawa wrote.
The Bruins bringing back Carlo would make for an entertaining story. However, at the same time, it would also make sense for the Black and Gold, given their current roster needs.
If the Bruins brought back Carlo, he would provide them with an upgrade over right-shot defensemen like Henri Jokiharju and pending UFA blueliner Andrew Peeke. With this, Carlo could slot right back on the Bruins' second pairing and instantly become one of their most important penalty-killing defenseman again.
Carlo's value is also unlikely to be as high as it was when the Bruins traded him to the Maple Leafs last year. The 29-year-old defenseman has struggled to find his fit with Toronto since his arrival.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Bruins end up making a push for Carlo. It would make for a fun reunion.