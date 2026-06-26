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Report: Bruins Considering Reunion With Maple Leafs Defenseman

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Michael DeRosa
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Could the Bruins bring back Brandon Carlo?

One of the Boston Bruins' biggest trade needs is a top-four right-shot defenseman. This has been the case since they traded Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. 

Now, could the Bruins address this roster need by ironically bringing back Carlo? 

According to The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa, he heard from a source that the Bruins management has had "internal discussions" about the possibility of reuniting with Carlo.

"One league source, granted anonymity to speak about discussions that aren’t public, said there have at least been internal conversations about the possibility of bringing back from the Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo, who would fill a need at right defense. The Leafs’ asking price is unknown," Shinzawa wrote.

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The Bruins bringing back Carlo would make for an entertaining story. However, at the same time, it would also make sense for the Black and Gold, given their current roster needs.

If the Bruins brought back Carlo, he would provide them with an upgrade over right-shot defensemen like Henri Jokiharju and pending UFA blueliner Andrew Peeke. With this, Carlo could slot right back on the Bruins' second pairing and instantly become one of their most important penalty-killing defenseman again. 

Carlo's value is also unlikely to be as high as it was when the Bruins traded him to the Maple Leafs last year. The 29-year-old defenseman has struggled to find his fit with Toronto since his arrival. 

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Bruins end up making a push for Carlo. It would make for a fun reunion. 

Boston BruinsToronto Maple LeafsBrandon Carlo
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