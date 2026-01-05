Report: Bruins Have Big Competition For Top Canucks Target

The Boston Bruins currently have a 22-18-2 record. With this, they are one of the many teams in the Eastern Conference fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

With the Bruins still having a chance to make the post-season, there is an expectation that they will be looking to add to their roster at the 2026 NHL trade deadline. One of the players that they have been heavily linked to for a good chunk of the season is Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood.

The Bruins' interest in Sherwood is not hard to understand. They need another scoring forward in their top nine, and Sherwood would provide them with just that. His stats demonstrate this, as he has 17 goals and 21 points in 41 games so far this campaign. His hard-nosed style of play also would make him a nice fit on a Bruins club that values toughness.

Yet, with Sherwood being a gritty forward who can score, he is naturally a popular target in the NHL. According to The Fourth Period, the Bruins, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and Detroit Red Wings are all interested in Sherwood at this stage of the season.

With this update, it is clear that the Bruins have a good amount of competition in the Sherwood sweepstakes. It is also likely that other clubs not mentioned have him on their radar, but especially when noting that he has a bargain $1.5 million cap hit.

As we continue to get closer to the 2026 NHL trade deadline, it will be very interesting to see what happens with Sherwood. He would have the potential to be an excellent pickup for the Bruins, but time will tell if they land him from here.