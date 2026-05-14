Report: Bruins Interested In 2 Pending Free Agent Defensemen

If the Bruins brought in Raddysh, they would be adding an offensive defenseman who just had a career year. In 73 games with the Bolts this season, he set career highs with 22 goals, 48 assists, and 70 points. These are incredible numbers, but he had 33 points in 2023-24 and 37 points in 2024-25. With this, there is a chance that he could fall back to Earth next season. Even he saw a dip in offense, he would still be an upgrade for Boston's second pairing.