Report: Bruins Interested In 2 Pending Free Agent Defensemen

The Bruins are being connected to two defensemen.
One of the Bruins' top objectives this off-season should be to improve the right side of their defense. Adding a top-four right-shot defenseman, in particular, should be one of Boston's biggest goals.
Due to this, they are reportedly interested in two of the top pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) right-shot defensemen who could hit the market on July 1.
According to The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa, the Bruins would like to bring in Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh and Vegas Golden Knights blueliner Rasmus Andersson this summer. However, Shinzawa also noted that the interest that they would get in free agency could make them too expensive for the Bruins.
"They would like to add Darren Raddysh and Rasmus Andersson, but with multiple teams in the bidding, the price could go beyond the Bruins’ limit," Shinzawa wrote.
It is not difficult to understand why the Bruins would be interested in Raddysh and Andersson if they decide to test free agency. Landing either one of them would be significant for the Bruins, as they each would have the potential to improve Boston's right side.
If the Bruins brought in Raddysh, they would be adding an offensive defenseman who just had a career year. In 73 games with the Bolts this season, he set career highs with 22 goals, 48 assists, and 70 points. These are incredible numbers, but he had 33 points in 2023-24 and 37 points in 2024-25. With this, there is a chance that he could fall back to Earth next season. Even he saw a dip in offense, he would still be an upgrade for Boston's second pairing.
As for Andersson, it is no secret that the Bruins like the player. They tried to acquire him from the Calgary Flames before he was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights this season. He would undoubtedly be a strong fit on their second pairing if signed. In 81 games this regular-season split between Calgary and Vegas, he had 17 goals and 47 points. He currently has two assists in 11 playoff games for Vegas this spring.