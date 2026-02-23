Report: Bruins Linked To 6-Foot-4 Flyers Defender

"Among the teams that have checked in on Ristolainen are the Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, though neither has stepped up as a “serious” landing spot to this point, according to sources," Di Marco wrote.
Ristolainen has been a trade candidate for quite some time, and it would not be particularly surprising if he found a new home ahead of the deadline. Yet, the Bruins being connected to him is a new development.
With the Bruins needing a right-shot defenseman, it is understandable that they have reportedly kicked tires on Ristolainen. They need a top-four right-shot defenseman, and Ristolainen would have the potential to be an upgrade over other options like Henri Jokiharju and Andrew Peeke.
Yet, bringing in Ristolainen would come with some risk. The 6-foot-4 defenseman has been hit by the injury bug often, and that has been the case this season. He has been limited to only 19 games this campaign for the Flyers, where he has recorded one goal, six points, 20 hits, and 26 blocks.
Ristolainen also has a $5.1 million cap hit until the end of next season, so he would be more than a rental for the Bruins if acquired.