Report: Bruins Listening To Trade Offers On Top Center

If negotiations do not go well between the Bruins and Zacha this off-season and they trade him, they would certainly be selling high on the 29-year-old. The 6-foot-4 forward just had a career year for Boston in 2025-26, setting new career highs with 30 goals, 35 assists, and 65 points with 78 games. With this and this year's pending UFA centers not being the strongest, the Bruins could get a great return for Zacha if they dealt him.