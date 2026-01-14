Report: Bruins Pursuing Flames Star Trade Target

The Boston Bruins are heating up right now, as they have won each of their last four games. With this, the Bruins now have a 26-19-2 record and have jumped up to fourth place in the Atlantic Division standings.
With the Bruins being right in the playoff race, it would make sense for them to upgrade their roster. Now, based on a new report, they are being linked to one of the NHL's top trade candidates.
According to RG.org's James Murphy, he heard from an NHL executive that the Bruins are among the teams to watch for Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.
"Keep an eye on the Senators, Bruins, and Red Wings," Murphy's source said.
Murphy also then added that he heared from another source that the Bruins have made a trade offer for Andersson.
"The Bruins made an offer. I’m hearing that Mason Lohrei and the Bruins’ first-round pick are in play," Murphy's second source said.
Hearing that the Bruins are interested in Andersson is not surprising in the slightest. It is no secret that the right side of their blueline could use a boost, and Andersson would provide Boston with just that if they acquired him.
With Andersson being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) on a struggling Flames club, the expectation is that he will be traded by the deadline. He is the top blueliner available right now, so the Bruins will have plenty of competition for his services in the sweepstakes.
If the Bruins landed Andersson, he could fit wonderfully on their second pairing. Furthermore, he would give the Bruins another option to work with for both their power play and penalty kill.
In 46 games so far this season with the Flames, Andersson has posted 10 goals, 19 assists, 29 points, 87 blocks, and an even plus/minus rating. With numbers like these, he would certainly be a nice pickup for a Bruins club that is looking to get back into the playoffs.