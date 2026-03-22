Swayman Shines As Bruins Score Biggest Win Of Season In Detroit

The Boston Bruins (39-23-8) knew they badly needed this win over the Detroit Red Wings (38-24-8). They entered Detroit tied with the Wings in total points, only ahead by the regulation wins tiebreaker.
The Bruins fell behind 2-1 early in the third period. It could've unraveled. Then, Morgan Geekie hit Elias Lindholm cross-ice with a perfect pass. Lindholm, who'd be heavily criticized by Head Coach Marco Sturm in recent weeks all while being demoted to the third line, beat John Gibson five-hole.
Just like that, a brand-new hockey game, just 2:16 after Detroit had taken the lead.
3:20 later, Nikita Zadorov dialed up his own number. Galloping like a graceful gazelle, he carried through the neutral zone. He entered Detroit's zone, then whipped home a blazing wrister.
That became the game-winning goal. Marat Khusnutdinov put it on ice with an empty netter.
David Pastrnak played excellently, scoring his first power-play goal since mid-January to level the game at one, after Detroit had opened the scoring.
Twice Boston trailed, twice they came from behind and tied things up. In a season full of an inability to come from behind, especially on the road, Boston bucked the trend.
Their best players all came through. Pastrnak with a goal and an assist. Morgan Geekie had three assists, two of which were primary. Charlie McAvoy had two assists.
But, this win simply doesn't happen with Jeremy Swayman. Given the stakes and circumstances, it's his best performance of the season.
He made 21 saves in the third period, a game that was tied or a one-goal game for the entire period, except for the last minute and change after Khusnutdinov iced it.
He's a tasting of his best saves of the night:
Swayman showed why he's one of the best goalies in the world in the biggest game of the season.
The Bruins, following another loss to the New York Islanders, are three points clear of the playoff cut line.
They hold the tiebreaker over New York as well.
After tonight, the Bruins are in a perfect spot. They control their fate. They get two days until their next game, when the lowly Toronto Maple Leafs blow into TD Garden.