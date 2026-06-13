The Bruins' Best Forward Free Agent Target Is Absolutely Clear

If Mason Marchment tests free agency, he is the forward the Bruins should look to sign.
The Boston Bruins should be on the hunt for forward help this off-season. It is clear that they need to add another impactful winger to their top nine, and the free agent market could have some interesting options to consider once July 1 is here.
Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch is the top forward who can hit the free agent market this summer. Yet, with the 30-year-old forward being in a position to ask for a major payday as this year's top pending UFA, he may not be the best fit on a Bruins club that has two other major needs in a first-line center and a top-four right-shot defenseman.
While Tuch may be a player who ultimately ends up being out of the Bruins' price range, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mason Marchment could be a more realistic target for the Bruins to pursue.
Marchment stands out as a player who could fit excellently on the Bruins' roster. This is because the 6-foot-5 power forward contributes well offensively and also makes an impact with his physical play. With this, he would be a very good addition to a Bruins club that always values hard-working and gritty forwards.
If the Bruins signed Marchment, he would give them another strong option to work with in their top six and on their power play. When looking at a specific line where Marchment could thrive, the Bruins' top line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak stands out.
In 68 games this season split between the Seattle Kraken and Blue Jackets, Marchment posted 19 goals, 26 assists, 45 points, and a plus-17 rating. This is after he had 22 goals and 47 points in 62 games for the Dallas Stars in 2024-25.
Marchment's numbers improved this season significantly after being traded to Columbus, though, as he posted 15 goals and 32 points in 39 games with the Metropolitan Division club.
Ultimately, with the Bruins needing more secondary offensive production, bringing in a big forward like Marchment is something that they should consider.