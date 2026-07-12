The Bruins Need To Give This Exciting Line A Look Next Season

The Boston Bruins may not be returning to game action for two months, but it is never too early to predict what their lines could look like next season. The Bruins will have plenty of NHL-caliber players fighting for spots, so their training camp is going to be very interesting to watch.
When looking at potential line combinations for the Bruins, one trio that would be intriguing to see would be James Hagens, Fraser Minten, and Marat Khusnutdinov.
Hagens, Minten, and Khusnutdinov are three exciting young forwards on the Bruins. Minten and Khusnutdinov are coming off breakout years for the Bruins, while Hagens is Boston's top prospect. Because of this, it would be fun to see what these three promising youngsters could do a line together for an extended period of time.
Hagens could benefit from playing with a smart two-way center like Minten and a skilled forward like Khusnutdinov. If they found good chemistry, they could end up being a long-term line.
It will be interesting to see if these three end up playing on the same line at all next season. The Bruins will likely make plenty of adjustments to their lineup during the campaign, but it would be interesting to see what this trio could do on a line together.