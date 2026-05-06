The Bruins' Off-Season Is Already Off To A Bad Start

The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery was undoubtedly a horrible night for the Boston Bruins. The Toronto Maple Leafs ended up winning the first-overall pick, which means that the Bruins will not be getting their 2026 first-round pick. Instead, they will now be getting the Maple Leafs' 2027 or 2028 unprotected first-round pick for the Brandon Carlo trade.
There is no sugarcoating it; this is the absolute worst scenario the Bruins could have gotten at the draft lottery. They not only missed out on a potential sixth- or seventh-overall pick but also will very likely need to deal with Gavin McKenna playing for one of their biggest rivals.
This is certainly an unfortunate way for the Bruins' off-season to begin. It would have been great if they had received a pick in the top 10 of this year's draft from Toronto. They could have landed another top prospect if this came to fruition, but alas, the Bruins will now need to wait at least one more year to get their first-round pick from Toronto.
The Bruins will be hoping that their off-season gets better from here, but boy, it is off to a bad start. Time will tell what happens on that front, but there is no question that the Bruins have multiple needs to address this summer.