The Bruins Still Have An Important Move To Make This Off-Season

The Boston Bruins have made multiple moves this off-season. However, the Original Six club is not done yet, as they still have another important one to make.
At the halfway point of August, Bruins forward Matthew Poitras remains a restricted free agent. With this season being a very important one for the 22-year-old forward, the Bruins should be looking to get this deal done as soon as possible.
Despite a bit of a down season in the AHL with the Providence Bruins in 2025-26, Poitras remains one of Boston's most notable prospects. With that, Boston should look to get him signed to an affordable short-term deal before the summer is over.
Poitras spent the bulk of last season in the AHL with Providence, where he recorded 13 goals, 44 points, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he had 17 goals and 41 points in just 40 games during the 2024-25 season with Providence, so his pace of production dropped in 2025-26.
Poitras also did not get many chances in the NHL last season with Boston. He played in just three games for the NHL club, where he scored one goal. This is after he recorded one goal and 11 points in 33 games with Boston during the 2024-25 season.
Overall, Poitras' development has been rocky, but it is still important for Boston to get him signed to his next contract. When noting that he is only 22 years old, he is still has the potential to take that next step and break out.